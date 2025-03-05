South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025

U.S. Airmen participate in exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2025. Fox Madness is designed to enhance the 169th Fighter Wing’s ability to execute operations, requiring personnel to perform cross-functional tasks in unfamiliar and austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
02.28.2025
03.07.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
