Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen participate in exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2025. Fox Madness is designed to enhance the 169th Fighter Wing’s ability to execute operations, requiring personnel to perform cross-functional tasks in unfamiliar and austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954624
    VIRIN: 250228-Z-VD276-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849862
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard's Fox Madness Exercise 2025, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Fox Madness
    Fox Madness 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download