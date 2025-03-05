Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83rd Seabees Birthday Cake Cutting Celebration

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    CSFE Commander CAPT Jeffrey Deviney leads the traditional cake cutting ceremony as CECOS Basic Class 278 and staff celebrate the 83rd Seabees birthday at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme on Wednesday, March 5.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 13:18
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    CEC
    CECOS
    CSFE
    NBVC-Port Hueneme
    Seabees 83rd birthday

