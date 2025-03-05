CSFE Commander CAPT Jeffrey Deviney leads the traditional cake cutting ceremony as CECOS Basic Class 278 and staff celebrate the 83rd Seabees birthday at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme on Wednesday, March 5.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954616
|VIRIN:
|250305-N-EP681-4474
|PIN:
|277824
|Filename:
|DOD_110849669
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 83rd Seabees Birthday Cake Cutting Celebration, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.