U.S. Army pilots and gunners train on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, conduct training on the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4, 2025. The training maximized readiness by incorporating crew-served and small arms weapons qualifications, as well as driver training. As Europe’s critical aviation support, the 1-214th GSAB ensures it remains a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces, allies, and partners across the theater. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
