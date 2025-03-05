Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing the learning environment

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mr. Michael Marshall speaks on how the Air University is focusing on modernizing the learning environment by updating the traditional classroom. He highlights new innovative technologies and flexible seating arrangements that create a more interactive environment and enhances the student experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Air War College
    Air University

