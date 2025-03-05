video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Michael Marshall speaks on how the Air University is focusing on modernizing the learning environment by updating the traditional classroom. He highlights new innovative technologies and flexible seating arrangements that create a more interactive environment and enhances the student experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)