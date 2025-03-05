Army 250th Birthday: Carry the fire forward

This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 7, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Carry the Fire Forward” symbolizes the passing of the torch from those who served before to those who continue the mission today. For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are as diverse as the people that make up the force and country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
