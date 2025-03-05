Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday: Carry the fire forward

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 7, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Carry the Fire Forward” symbolizes the passing of the torch from those who served before to those who continue the mission today. For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are as diverse as the people that make up the force and country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 12:20
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

