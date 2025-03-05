Army 250th Birthday: Carry the fire forward

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Army’s 250th birthday, produced on March 7, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. “Carry the Fire Forward” symbolizes the passing of the torch from those who served before to those who continue the mission today. For over 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, Army possibilities are as diverse as the people that make up the force and country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)