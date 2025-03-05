101st CAB NLOS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully pilots an AH-64 Apache helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles in on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. This was the first time the NLOS missiles were used in a historic first from the Apache. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)