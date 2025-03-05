The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully pilots an AH-64 Apache helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles in on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. This was the first time the NLOS missiles were used in a historic first from the Apache. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954587
|VIRIN:
|250305-A-ID763-3644
|Filename:
|DOD_110849354
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st CAB NLOS, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.