    101st CAB NLOS

    IRAQ

    03.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully pilots an AH-64 Apache helicopter with training, Spike Non-line of Sight (NLOS) missiles in on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. This was the first time the NLOS missiles were used in a historic first from the Apache. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954587
    VIRIN: 250305-A-ID763-3644
    Filename: DOD_110849354
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: IQ

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB NLOS, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Apache
    NLOS

