    12OSS prepping Airman for the extreme

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Flying at 50,000 feet, our Airmen face countless stressors affecting their ability in the skies. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendall Rose, 12th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiology technician, Joint Base San Antoni-Randolph, Texas, explains how they are responsible for priming pilots and aircrews with the essential skills needed to prevent and handle in-flight emergencies. Using their expertise in human factors, analytics, and performance, in addition to the technical knowledge of oxygen systems and high-altitude simulators, these Airmen prepare our flyers for the most extreme circumstances through classroom and hands-on instruction. Optimizing our forces in the sky, Aerospace Physiology Technicians work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our flying Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954585
    VIRIN: 250307-F-GY993-6645
    Filename: DOD_110849292
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA-Randolph
    12FTW
    19AF
    502ABW
    12OSS

