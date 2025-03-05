12OSS prepping Airman for the extreme

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Flying at 50,000 feet, our Airmen face countless stressors affecting their ability in the skies. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendall Rose, 12th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiology technician, Joint Base San Antoni-Randolph, Texas, explains how they are responsible for priming pilots and aircrews with the essential skills needed to prevent and handle in-flight emergencies. Using their expertise in human factors, analytics, and performance, in addition to the technical knowledge of oxygen systems and high-altitude simulators, these Airmen prepare our flyers for the most extreme circumstances through classroom and hands-on instruction. Optimizing our forces in the sky, Aerospace Physiology Technicians work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our flying Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



Item Title: Fly Away

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/fly-away-GTA9MU2

Item ID: GTA9MU2

Author Username: TimMono

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: March 5th, 2025

Item License Code: TZ7NRABFLG