12OSS prepping Airman for the extreme

Flying at 50,000 feet, our Airmen face countless stressors affecting their ability in the skies. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendall Rose, 12th Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiology technician, Joint Base San Antoni-Randolph, Texas, explains how they are responsible for priming pilots and aircrews with the essential skills needed to prevent and handle in-flight emergencies. Using their expertise in human factors, analytics, and performance, in addition to the technical knowledge of oxygen systems and high-altitude simulators, these Airmen prepare our flyers for the most extreme circumstances through classroom and hands-on instruction. Optimizing our forces in the sky, Aerospace Physiology Technicians work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our flying Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
Item Title: Fly Away
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/fly-away-GTA9MU2
Item ID: GTA9MU2
Author Username: TimMono
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: Pinthong
License Date: March 5th, 2025
Item License Code: TZ7NRABFLG
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954585
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-GY993-6645
|Filename:
|DOD_110849292
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
