Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Homeland Security Noam Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noam Message

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954581
    Filename: DOD_110849182
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Homeland Security
    Kristi Noam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download