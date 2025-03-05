Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Advertisement: Readiness Starts With Modernization

    ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    As global threats evolve, so do the tactics and standards of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Every training exercise is an opportunity to advance our readiness, developing complex targeting plans and make critical decisions under pressure. With the most modern equipment, Sky Soldiers ensure interoperability with partner nations and allied service. The 173rd Airborne Brigade remains ready to respond to any crisis anywhere anytime.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 05:50
    Location: IT

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Advertisement: Readiness Starts With Modernization, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

