    173rd Engineer Company, 173rd AB team blank fire iteration

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Video by David Shefchuk 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Engineer Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct team blank fire training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by David Shefchuk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 02:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954557
    VIRIN: 250306-A-TO450-1121
    Filename: DOD_110848823
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Engineer Company, 173rd AB team blank fire iteration, by David Shefchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    TSAE
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    173rd AB SkySoldiers

