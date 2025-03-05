173rd Engineer Company, 173rd AB team blank fire iteration

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Engineer Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct team blank fire training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by David Shefchuk)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954557
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-TO450-1121
|Filename:
|DOD_110848823
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
