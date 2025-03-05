video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SASEBO, Japan -- Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner, assigned to Armed Forces Network Sasebo, interviews Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Angelique Fulton, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Security Department, about the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program at CFAS on Feb. 28, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)