SASEBO, Japan -- Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner, assigned to Armed Forces Network Sasebo, interviews Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Angelique Fulton, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Security Department, about the American Red Cross Animal Visitation Program at CFAS on Feb. 28, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 00:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954552
|VIRIN:
|250228-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110848751
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Cross Animal Visitation Program, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.