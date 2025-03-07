Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: March 7, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines conducted an instream offload operation as part of Freedom Banner 25 at Marine Corps Base Pohang, in the Republic of Korea. A U.S. B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives a hot pit refuel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, during Bomber Task Force 25-1. U.S. Marines & Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines share and execute close-quarter tactics during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Story in the Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 22:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954548
    VIRIN: 250306-F-WN543-3069
    Filename: DOD_110848686
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: March 7, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    pacific
    ROK
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download