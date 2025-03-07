U.S. Marines conducted an instream offload operation as part of Freedom Banner 25 at Marine Corps Base Pohang, in the Republic of Korea. A U.S. B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives a hot pit refuel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, during Bomber Task Force 25-1. U.S. Marines & Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines share and execute close-quarter tactics during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Story in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954548
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-WN543-3069
|Filename:
|DOD_110848686
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: March 7, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.