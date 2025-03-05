Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow Removal

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron provides snow removal services on Misawa Air Base, Jan. 17, 2025. Misawa Air Base holds the record for the snowiest base in the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 21:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954547
    VIRIN: 250117-F-WJ251-8054
    Filename: DOD_110848640
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Removal, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineering
    Misawa
    Snow Removal

