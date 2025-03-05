U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Jan. 10–Feb. 7, 2025. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954536
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-EH070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110848291
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Bn., 5th Marines overcomes the cold in Bridgeport during MTX 1-25, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.