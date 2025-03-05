Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Bn., 5th Marines overcomes the cold in Bridgeport during MTX 1-25

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Jan. 10–Feb. 7, 2025. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 19:04
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    5th Marine Regiment
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Bridgeport
    Darkhorse

