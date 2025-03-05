Coast Guard Cutter Valiant offloads approximately $141 million worth of narcotics at Base Miami Beach

Crew members from USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) offloads approximately $141 million worth of narcotics at Base Miami Beach, Mar. 6, 2025. The offload was a result of six interdictions of suspected drug smugglers in the international waters of the Caribbean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954535
|VIRIN:
|250306-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110848204
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
