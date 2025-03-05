Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant offloads approximately $141 million worth of narcotics at Base Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) offloads approximately $141 million worth of narcotics at Base Miami Beach, Mar. 6, 2025. The offload was a result of six interdictions of suspected drug smugglers in the international waters of the Caribbean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954535
    VIRIN: 250306-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110848204
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Valiant
    Drug Offload

