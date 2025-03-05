Around the Air Force: Skyraider II, Training Wing F-35 Transition, ACE Field Training

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Special Operations Command has a new airframe they're naming the Skyraider II that can provide close air support and reconnaissance, the last F-16 training squadron at Luke AFB transitions to the F-35A Lightning II, and a professional development course for senior noncommissioned officers in the Pacific runs its first-ever Agile Combat Employment field training exercise.
