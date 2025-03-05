Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Skyraider II, Training Wing F-35 Transition, ACE Field Training

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Special Operations Command has a new airframe they're naming the Skyraider II that can provide close air support and reconnaissance, the last F-16 training squadron at Luke AFB transitions to the F-35A Lightning II, and a professional development course for senior noncommissioned officers in the Pacific runs its first-ever Agile Combat Employment field training exercise.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954528
    VIRIN: 250306-F-EC880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110848081
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

