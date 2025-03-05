Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 09-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus and Pfc. Andra Marton-Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing respond to a simulated crash landing during Resolute Response 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit carry out a raid during an Expeditionary Operations Training Group Exercise (EOTG) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 25, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 15:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 954516
    VIRIN: 250306-M-FR914-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847908
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 09-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and PFC Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26TH MEU
    1ST MAW
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    RESOLUTE RESPONSE 25

