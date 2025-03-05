The 8th Medical Brigade are shown throughout this video on the Fort Dix Ranges competing in the “Best Warrior Competition”. They are on various Ranges competing and are scored on their marksmanship skills in various positions. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Steve Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954511
|VIRIN:
|250306-O-BC272-4462
|Filename:
|DOD_110847850
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL – 8th MEDICAL BRIGADE – “Best Warrior Competition” – 6 March 2025, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
