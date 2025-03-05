Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 8th MEDICAL BRIGADE – “Best Warrior Competition” – 6 March 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 8th Medical Brigade are shown throughout this video on the Fort Dix Ranges competing in the “Best Warrior Competition”. They are on various Ranges competing and are scored on their marksmanship skills in various positions. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Steve Pindyski)

