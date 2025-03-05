Marine Corps 17.75k

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Runners and volunteers will come together to participate in the Marine Corps Marathon 17.75k at Prince William Forest Park, Virginia, March 22, 2025. The course in Prince William Forest Park features rolling hills in a densely wooded backdrop and offers race finishers “Access Granted” passes, granting them guaranteed access into the 50th MCM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)