    MAPA Promo: The Quest for (On Post) Knowledge

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The My Army Post App (MAPA) provides quick access to hours, contact information, and turn-by-turn navigation for resources on your installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954501
    VIRIN: 250303-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847530
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAPA Promo: The Quest for (On Post) Knowledge, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army life
    Morale and Welfare recreation programs
    my army post app
    MAPA

