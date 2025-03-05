B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay trains at gun range for security readiness

Crew members from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay train at the Fort Meade, Maryland gun range for security readiness to control and defend U.S. ports and waterways, March 3, 2025. Members underwent phase 2 and 3 of the Pistol Qulificaton Course for the Glock 19 pistol. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954495
|VIRIN:
|250303-G-FN033-9057
|Filename:
|DOD_110847433
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.