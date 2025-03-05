Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay trains at gun range for security readiness

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay train at the Fort Meade, Maryland gun range for security readiness to control and defend U.S. ports and waterways, March 3, 2025. Members underwent phase 2 and 3 of the Pistol Qulificaton Course for the Glock 19 pistol. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954495
    VIRIN: 250303-G-FN033-9057
    Filename: DOD_110847433
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    security
    range
    guns
    coast guard
    pistol
    Glock 19

