B-Roll: Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay trains at gun range for security readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954495" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crew members from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay train at the Fort Meade, Maryland gun range for security readiness to control and defend U.S. ports and waterways, March 3, 2025. Members underwent phase 2 and 3 of the Pistol Qulificaton Course for the Glock 19 pistol. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)