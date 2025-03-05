Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Troop, 2CR LFX Hype

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a squad level live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (copyright-free music licensed via Artlist.io, "Phenomena" by Taheda) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954491
    VIRIN: 250227-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110847398
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

