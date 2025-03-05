U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a squad level live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (copyright-free music licensed via Artlist.io, "Phenomena" by Taheda) (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954491
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847398
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fox Troop, 2CR LFX Hype, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS
