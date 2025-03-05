CATANIA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors conducted a beach cleanup on the coastline of Catania, Italy as part of the Naval Air Station Sigonella Community Relations program. The Lions Club and City of Catania Environmental Office raised awareness about sea pollution. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|954477
|VIRIN:
|250222-N-SH175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110847006
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, InFocus: Catania Beach Cleanup, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.