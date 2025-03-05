Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    InFocus: Catania Beach Cleanup

    ITALY

    02.22.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    CATANIA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors conducted a beach cleanup on the coastline of Catania, Italy as part of the Naval Air Station Sigonella Community Relations program. The Lions Club and City of Catania Environmental Office raised awareness about sea pollution. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    volunteering
    COMREL
    Sailors
    Catania
    NASSIG

