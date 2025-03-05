Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24-hour Gym Access

    ITALY

    02.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 4, 2025) Video spot highlights how to sign up for 24-hour gym access at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sigonella facilities. Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24-hour Gym Access, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

