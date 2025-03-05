NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 4, 2025) Video spot highlights how to sign up for 24-hour gym access at the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sigonella facilities. Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 09:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954473
|VIRIN:
|250204-N-AH435-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110846908
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
