250227-N-MX262-2001 AUGUSTA BAY, Sicily (Feb. 27, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Augusta Bay, Sicily, for a scheduled port visit Feb. 27, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954464
|VIRIN:
|250227-N-MX262-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110846849
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|AUGUSTA BAY, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrives in Augusta Bay, Sicily, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.