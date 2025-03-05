Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrives in Augusta Bay, Sicily

    AUGUSTA BAY, ITALY

    02.27.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    250227-N-MX262-2001 AUGUSTA BAY, Sicily (Feb. 27, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Augusta Bay, Sicily, for a scheduled port visit Feb. 27, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954464
    VIRIN: 250227-N-MX262-2001
    Filename: DOD_110846849
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AUGUSTA BAY, IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrives in Augusta Bay, Sicily, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    port visit
    DDG 117

