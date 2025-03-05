USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrives in Augusta Bay, Sicily

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250227-N-MX262-2001 AUGUSTA BAY, Sicily (Feb. 27, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Augusta Bay, Sicily, for a scheduled port visit Feb. 27, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)