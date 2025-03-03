Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene clears private property

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers b-roll footage of private property debris removal, Mar 5, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954440
    VIRIN: 250305-A-PA223-4808
    Filename: DOD_110846178
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene clears private property, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PPDR
    HELENE24

