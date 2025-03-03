Grounded in Excellence: DLA and U.S. Air Force Team Up For Landing Gear Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation's Logistics Combat Support Agency. DLA Aviation is one of DLA's major subordinate commands delivering airpower solutions to a worldwide customer network. Landing gear is one of the most critical systems on an aircraft. The DLA Aviation team at Hill AFB, UT, understands how important it is to get parts, supplies, and services to the Air Force Landing Gear Maintenance Facility. This team exemplifies outstanding customer support by working hand-in-hand with the 429th Hill Commodity Council, 448th Supply Chain Management Wing to develop innovative contract solutions . In 2023, the team along with their Air Force counterparts, won the Secretary of Defense Performance Based Logistics (PBL) award which is awarded annually by the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/