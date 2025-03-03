SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Updated version to sample ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.



Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799



Music Title: Instruments of Destruction

Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee



Released: 1986

Artist: N.R.G.

Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)