Updated version to sample ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.
Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799
Music Title: Instruments of Destruction
Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee
Released: 1986
Artist: N.R.G.
Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954410
|VIRIN:
|250305-N-KF756-2591
|Filename:
|DOD_110845637
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.