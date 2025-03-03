Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Updated version to sample ending credits and logo animation to a training video for Seawolf.

    Edits or Alternate Versions or Audio contact me Timothy Klanderud at x3799

    Music Title: Instruments of Destruction
    Song by N.R.G. , Music by The Cybertronic Spree, Sung by Arcee

    Released: 1986
    Artist: N.R.G.
    Album: The Transformers: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954410
    VIRIN: 250305-N-KF756-2591
    Filename: DOD_110845637
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAWOLF Instruments Of Destruction Credits, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seahawk
    Navy
    Seahawk helicopter
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    SEAHAWK (S-70B)

