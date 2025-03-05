Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Nighthawk Maintenance

    IRAQ

    03.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. These Soldiers ensure every helicopter is safe and ready to fly by preparing aircraft maintenance forms and records, supervising inspections, and ensuring standards are met. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954398
    VIRIN: 250305-A-ID763-3120
    Filename: DOD_110845601
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: IQ

    CENTCOM
    Erbil
    Task Force Nighthawk
    OIR
    EAB

