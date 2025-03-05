TF Nighthawk Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. These Soldiers ensure every helicopter is safe and ready to fly by preparing aircraft maintenance forms and records, supervising inspections, and ensuring standards are met. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)