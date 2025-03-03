3d LCT| MMSL Interviews at Pohakuloa

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Wesley Brown, a native of Oklahoma and battery gunnery sergeant; Sgt. Chesney Stanczyk, a native of Nebraska and a section chief; and Sgt. Lionel Duran, a native of New York and a motor transport operations chief, all with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, are interviewed during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 5-14, 2025. The training exercise that took place at PTA mirrored a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons).
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 16:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|954392
|VIRIN:
|250214-M-MI096-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110845534
|Length:
|00:10:23
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
