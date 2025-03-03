Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT| MMSL Interviews at Pohakuloa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Wesley Brown, a native of Oklahoma and battery gunnery sergeant; Sgt. Chesney Stanczyk, a native of Nebraska and a section chief; and Sgt. Lionel Duran, a native of New York and a motor transport operations chief, all with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, are interviewed during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 5-14, 2025. The training exercise that took place at PTA mirrored a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 16:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954392
    VIRIN: 250214-M-MI096-2005
    Filename: DOD_110845534
    Length: 00:10:23
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT| MMSL Interviews at Pohakuloa, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motor T
    PTA
    3d MARDIV
    NMESIS
    3d MLR
    Medium Missile Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download