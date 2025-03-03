Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March 2025 Coyote Community Connection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett's monthly video program. The March edition features the Army's 250th birthday, and two of our employees who are making a difference.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954390
    VIRIN: 250303-A-OV743-8211
    Filename: DOD_110845528
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2025 Coyote Community Connection, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    people
    makingadifference
    army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download