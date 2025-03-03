Lithium batteries can be very expensive to ship once they are deemed end-of-life. For U.S. troops in the field transporting and shipping these batteries can be complex and costly. To decrease the cost for the Department of Defense, the Defense Logistics Agency's Research and Development team is working with industry to develop ways to make lithium batteries inert in the field so they can be effectively disposed of and cheaper to ship. See how DLA is working with industry to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues.
For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954389
|VIRIN:
|250305-D-LU733-1450
|PIN:
|505742-K
|Filename:
|DOD_110845497
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Research & Development: Innovating Safe Lithium Battery Disposal, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.