U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a company-level combined arms attack during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 7-11, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons, Sgt. Daniel Dauz, Cpl. Ryan Freundschuh, Lance Cpl. Jonas Baldwin, Lance Cpl. Alex Apazachavez, and Lance Cpl. Jordan Sealock)
Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 16:05
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|954386
VIRIN:
|250214-M-JQ356-2001
Filename:
|DOD_110845457
Length:
|00:04:18
Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d LCT| sUAS Footage from Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa
