Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT| sUAS Footage from Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a company-level combined arms attack during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Feb. 7-11, 2025. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons, Sgt. Daniel Dauz, Cpl. Ryan Freundschuh, Lance Cpl. Jonas Baldwin, Lance Cpl. Alex Apazachavez, and Lance Cpl. Jordan Sealock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954386
    VIRIN: 250214-M-JQ356-2001
    Filename: DOD_110845457
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT| sUAS Footage from Infantry Battle Course at Pohakuloa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PTA
    3d MARDIV
    SBF
    rifle squad
    IPBC
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download