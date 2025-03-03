Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell host robotics competition for local schools: B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students from local schools participate in a robotics competition at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 1, 2025. The event included statics displays, a career fair, food trucks and interactive booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera and Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954353
    VIRIN: 250201-F-XI916-1002
    Filename: DOD_110844926
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell host robotics competition for local schools: B-Roll Package, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MaxwellAirForceBase #RoboticsCompetition

