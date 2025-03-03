Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Fire Mission: 10th Mountain Division's Mortar Platoon in Action at Al-Tanf Garrison

    SYRIA

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Members of the Mortar Platoon, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo, conduct a night fire mission during a base defense exercise at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, March 1, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954318
    VIRIN: 250129-A-EN211-4530
    Filename: DOD_110844447
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Fire Mission: 10th Mountain Division's Mortar Platoon in Action at Al-Tanf Garrison, by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Mortars
    Syria
    base defense
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Armadillo

