Members of the Mortar Platoon, 10th Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo, conduct a night fire mission during a base defense exercise at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, March 1, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954318
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-EN211-4530
|Filename:
|DOD_110844447
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Night Fire Mission: 10th Mountain Division's Mortar Platoon in Action at Al-Tanf Garrison, by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.