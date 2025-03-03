Precision in Action: U.S. Army Avenger System Fires .50-Caliber Machine Gun at Al-Tanf Garrison

U.S. Army Avenger AN/TWQ-1 Air Defense System vehicles with 263rd Air Defense Artillery, attached to Task Force Armadillo, fires the M3P .50-caliber machine gun on Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, Feb. 26, 2025. The team tests the rate-of-fire by firing 50 rounds through the weapon and reviewing the data on the computer to make adjustments.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 02:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954316
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-EN211-4530
|Filename:
|DOD_110844255
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
