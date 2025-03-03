Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision in Action: U.S. Army Avenger System Fires .50-Caliber Machine Gun at Al-Tanf Garrison

    SYRIA

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Avenger AN/TWQ-1 Air Defense System vehicles with 263rd Air Defense Artillery, attached to Task Force Armadillo, fires the M3P .50-caliber machine gun on Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, Feb. 26, 2025. The team tests the rate-of-fire by firing 50 rounds through the weapon and reviewing the data on the computer to make adjustments.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 02:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954316
    VIRIN: 250129-A-EN211-4530
    Filename: DOD_110844255
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SY

    This work, Precision in Action: U.S. Army Avenger System Fires .50-Caliber Machine Gun at Al-Tanf Garrison, by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Avengers
    Syria
    CJTF-OIR
    Air Defense System
    Al-Tanf Garrison
    Task Force Armadillo

