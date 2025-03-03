U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division and Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines share and execute close-quarter tactics during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2025 00:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954315
|VIRIN:
|250301-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110844251
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO RANGE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Execute Shoot House Training during KMEP 25.1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
