    U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Execute Shoot House Training during KMEP 25.1

    NEW MEXICO RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division and Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines share and execute close-quarter tactics during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.05.2025 00:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954315
    VIRIN: 250301-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110844251
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: NEW MEXICO RANGE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Execute Shoot House Training during KMEP 25.1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    USMC
    Marines
    3d Marine Division
    MARFORK
    KMEP 25.1

