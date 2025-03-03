U.S. and Republic of Korea Reconnaissance Marines Execute Shoot House Training during KMEP 25.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division and Republic of Korea reconnaissance Marines share and execute close-quarter tactics during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Story, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)