Coast Guard teams deploy to American Samoa to patrol border, conduct boardings

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu conduct training with American Samoa Marine Patrol personnel at the American Samoa Marine Patrol facility in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone offshore American Samoa Feb. 25, 2025. Coast Guard teams deployed to American Samoa to patrol the U.S. maritime border and train alongside agency partners, enhancing overall maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954307
|VIRIN:
|250225-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110844020
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|AS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
