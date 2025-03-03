Coast Guard teams deploy to American Samoa to patrol border, conduct boardings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu conduct training with American Samoa Marine Patrol personnel at the American Samoa Marine Patrol facility in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone offshore American Samoa Feb. 25, 2025. Coast Guard teams deployed to American Samoa to patrol the U.S. maritime border and train alongside agency partners, enhancing overall maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu)