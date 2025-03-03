Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard teams deploy to American Samoa to patrol border, conduct boardings

    AMERICAN SAMOA

    02.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu conduct training with American Samoa Marine Patrol personnel at the American Samoa Marine Patrol facility in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone offshore American Samoa Feb. 25, 2025. Coast Guard teams deployed to American Samoa to patrol the U.S. maritime border and train alongside agency partners, enhancing overall maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954307
    VIRIN: 250225-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110844020
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: AS

