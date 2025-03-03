Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base MPoY 2025

    JAPAN

    02.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Maintenance Professionals of the Year (MPOY) is an annual event that recognizes the top maintenance professionals in the Air Force. The event itself had a lot of activities and was concluded by celebrating the accomplishments of maintenance Airmen and the impact they have on the mission at Yokota Air Base.

