A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 over the Pacific Ocean, Mar. 4, 2025. The United States is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954304
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843981
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers conduct aerial refueling in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
