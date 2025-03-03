Yorktown, Va. (March 4, 2025) A MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conducts hoisting operations at an urban training area operated by the Naval Expeditionary Combat Command’s (NECC) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. HSC-26 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief. The squadron fulfills secondary missions of theater security cooperation and U.S. 2nd Fleet operational support. (U.S. Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954301
|VIRIN:
|250304-N-TG517-2202
|Filename:
|DOD_110843969
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-26 MH-60S conducts hoisting operations onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
