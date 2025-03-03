Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th EFS: Powering the Mission at Cope North 25

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, 13th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, executed combat airpower generation during Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 13 - 26, 2025. From pilots to maintainers, each member played a critical role in enhancing interoperability, sustaining air operations, and reinforcing PACAF’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 18:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954299
    VIRIN: 250304-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_110843904
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    F-16
    Crew Chiefs
    Maintenance
    Pilots
    35FW
    CN25

