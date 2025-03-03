U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, 13th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, executed combat airpower generation during Cope North 25 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Feb. 13 - 26, 2025. From pilots to maintainers, each member played a critical role in enhancing interoperability, sustaining air operations, and reinforcing PACAF’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 18:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954299
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843904
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th EFS: Powering the Mission at Cope North 25, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
