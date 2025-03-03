Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston prepare to leave for a combat readiness inspection during Palmetto Challenge 25 at JB Charleston, South Carolina, March 3, 2025. The combat readiness inspection evaluated JB Charleston’s strategic flexibility in presenting ready forces and their ability to sustain combat operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954286
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-RS563-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843557
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston participates in Palmetto Challenge 25, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
