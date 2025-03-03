Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston participates in Palmetto Challenge 25

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Airman Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston prepare to leave for a combat readiness inspection during Palmetto Challenge 25 at JB Charleston, South Carolina, March 3, 2025. The combat readiness inspection evaluated JB Charleston’s strategic flexibility in presenting ready forces and their ability to sustain combat operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954286
    VIRIN: 250303-F-RS563-7001
    Filename: DOD_110843557
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston participates in Palmetto Challenge 25, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Readiness
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Air Base Wing
    PC25

