Huffman Prairie Prescribed Burn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of Huffman Prairie on Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. The crew worked to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.