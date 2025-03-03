Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of Huffman Prairie on Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. The crew worked to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954280
|VIRIN:
|250302-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110843498
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Huffman Prairie Prescribed Burn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, by Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.