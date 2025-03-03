Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huffman Prairie Prescribed Burn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services and Civil Engineering along with Air Force personnel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Wildland Fire Branch Support Module perform a prescribed burn of Huffman Prairie on Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. The crew worked to provide the fire dependent echo system with the needed flames in order to discourage woodland vegetation and preserve the native prairie habitat.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 16:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    Prescribed Burn
    Wright Patt
    Huffman Prairie

