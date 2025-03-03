MARFORPAC 101

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It is comprised of a headquarters element based out of Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii as well as two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, I Marine Expeditionary Force and III Marine Expeditionary Force, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” These Marines serve as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific, forward positioned and actively employed throughout the vast maritime region. Every day, Pacific Marines execute two important roles – as “stand-in” forces and crisis response forces, both tailor built for diverse security challenges. They are naval in nature, experts in the littorals, and operate across all domains – sea, land, air, space, and cyber. They work daily with the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to deter aggression, strengthen stability, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)