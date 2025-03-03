Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC 101

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It is comprised of a headquarters element based out of Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii as well as two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, I Marine Expeditionary Force and III Marine Expeditionary Force, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” These Marines serve as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific, forward positioned and actively employed throughout the vast maritime region. Every day, Pacific Marines execute two important roles – as “stand-in” forces and crisis response forces, both tailor built for diverse security challenges. They are naval in nature, experts in the littorals, and operate across all domains – sea, land, air, space, and cyber. They work daily with the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to deter aggression, strengthen stability, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    IMEF
    MARFORPAC
    IIIMEF
    force-in-readiness
    Indo-Pacific
    Allies & Partners

