MARFORPAC 101

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It is comprised of a headquarters element based out of Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii as well as two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, I Marine Expeditionary Force and III Marine Expeditionary Force, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” These Marines serve as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific, forward positioned and actively employed throughout the vast maritime region. Every day, Pacific Marines execute two important roles – as “stand-in” forces and crisis response forces, both tailor built for diverse security challenges. They are naval in nature, experts in the littorals, and operate across all domains – sea, land, air, space, and cyber. They work daily with the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to deter aggression, strengthen stability, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954274
|VIRIN:
|250226-M-JK065-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110843401
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
