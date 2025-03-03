Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State, Marco A.Rubio meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Secretary of State, Marco A. Rubio meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954252
    Filename: DOD_110842940
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of State, Marco A.Rubio meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Marco Rubio
    Péter Szijjártó

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download