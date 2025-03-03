Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Makin Island M18 Qualification Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in a live fire M18 pistol qualification course at South Bay Rod and Gun Club, Feb. 25, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954249
    VIRIN: 250304-N-EI127-1168
    Filename: DOD_110842903
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island M18 Qualification Course, by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons department
    Gun shoot
    LHD 8
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)
    M18 Live Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download