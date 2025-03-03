USS Makin Island M18 Qualification Course

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) participate in a live fire M18 pistol qualification course at South Bay Rod and Gun Club, Feb. 25, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|02.25.2025
|03.04.2025 11:11
|Video Productions
|954249
|250304-N-EI127-1168
|DOD_110842903
|00:01:10
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|3
