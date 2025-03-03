DOGE Updates

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Todd Lopez 

    Defense.gov         

    Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell discusses initial DOGE findings at the Department of Defense, March 3, 2025. Parnell said that so far, DOGE has found some $80 million in spending within the DOD that is not aligned with the DOD's core mission. (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 11:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954248
    VIRIN: 250303-D-D0439-1001
    Filename: DOD_110842901
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

