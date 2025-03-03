DOGE Updates

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell discusses initial DOGE findings at the Department of Defense, March 3, 2025. Parnell said that so far, DOGE has found some $80 million in spending within the DOD that is not aligned with the DOD's core mission. (Courtesy Video)
