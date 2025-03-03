AFWERX transitions a bladder relief solution for female pilots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In 2020, AFWERX identified a critical need for female pilot bladder relief through the Sky High Relief Challenge. This need was transitioned into a reliable operational product, the AIRUS system, in 2024. The system is now available on GSA Advantage, representing innovation driven by AFWERX and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)