In 2020, AFWERX identified a critical need for female pilot bladder relief through the Sky High Relief Challenge. This need was transitioned into a reliable operational product, the AIRUS system, in 2024. The system is now available on GSA Advantage, representing innovation driven by AFWERX and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|03.04.2025
|03.04.2025 07:50
|Package
|954221
|250304-F-CA439-1002
|DOD_110842417
|00:00:56
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|0
|0
This work, AFWERX transitions a bladder relief solution for female pilots, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
