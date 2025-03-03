Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX transitions a bladder relief solution for female pilots

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In 2020, AFWERX identified a critical need for female pilot bladder relief through the Sky High Relief Challenge. This need was transitioned into a reliable operational product, the AIRUS system, in 2024. The system is now available on GSA Advantage, representing innovation driven by AFWERX and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 07:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954221
    VIRIN: 250304-F-CA439-1002
    Filename: DOD_110842417
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFWERX transitions a bladder relief solution for female pilots, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS

    Challenge
    Spark
    AFRL
    AFA
    AFWERX

